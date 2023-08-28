Portsmouth’s average home attendance compared to Derby County, Charlton and League One rivals - gallery
A look at how Portsmouth’s home attendances compare to the rest of their League One rivals.
Portsmouth remained the only unbeaten League One team after an eventful draw with Stevenage over the weekend.
Pompey picked up their second successive goalless draw, with ugly scenes around the hour-mark seeing a player from each side sent off. It has been a solid start from John Mousinho’s men, but Portsmouth will need to begin turning their draws into wins of they hold promotion ambitions. In the meantime, we have, with the help of FootballWebPages, rounded up the average home attendances for each of the League One clubs to see where Portsmouth rank.
Take a look below as we count up from lowest to highest.