Portsmouth’s average home attendance compared to Derby County, Charlton and League One rivals - gallery

A look at how Portsmouth’s home attendances compare to the rest of their League One rivals.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 28th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

Portsmouth remained the only unbeaten League One team after an eventful draw with Stevenage over the weekend.

Pompey picked up their second successive goalless draw, with ugly scenes around the hour-mark seeing a player from each side sent off. It has been a solid start from John Mousinho’s men, but Portsmouth will need to begin turning their draws into wins of they hold promotion ambitions. In the meantime, we have, with the help of FootballWebPages, rounded up the average home attendances for each of the League One clubs to see where Portsmouth rank.

Take a look below as we count up from lowest to highest.

Average attendance - 3,348

1. Fleetwood Town

Average attendance - 3,348

Average attendance - 4,403

2. Cheltenham Town

Average attendance - 4,403

Average attendance - 4,657

3. Stevenage

Average attendance - 4,657

Average attendance - 4,729

4. Wycombe Wanderers

Average attendance - 4,729

