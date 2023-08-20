Pompey drew 0-0 at home to Cheltenham Town this weekend. John Mousinho’s side were left frustrated at Fratton Park and weren’t able to find the net.

They have picked up eight points from their opening four outings and are 6th in the League One table. The Hampshire outfit also remain unbeaten as they prepare for their next game on Tuesday night at home to Fulham U21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Pompey then face Stevenage away next Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at how their average home attendance so far this term compares to the rest of the division...

