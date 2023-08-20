News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Portsmouth’s average home attendance so far this season compared to rivals Barnsley, Leyton Orient and Carlisle United - gallery

How does Pompey’s home support compare to their league rivals?

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

Pompey drew 0-0 at home to Cheltenham Town this weekend. John Mousinho’s side were left frustrated at Fratton Park and weren’t able to find the net.

They have picked up eight points from their opening four outings and are 6th in the League One table. The Hampshire outfit also remain unbeaten as they prepare for their next game on Tuesday night at home to Fulham U21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Pompey then face Stevenage away next Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at how their average home attendance so far this term compares to the rest of the division...

3,316

1. 24. Fleetwood

3,316

Photo Sales
3,962

2. 23. Stevenage

3,962 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
4,729

3. 22. Wycombe

4,729

Photo Sales
4,898

4. 21. Cheltenham

4,898 Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Pompey