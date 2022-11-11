Their trip to the Mazuma Stadium represents their eighth third-tier away day of the season, with the Blues accumulating 13 points from their seven games played so far this term.

Pompey are yet to win at the third-from-bottom Shrimps, which means tomorrow’s game is no easy task.

But with eight of the current top nine hitting the road on Saturday to fulfil away fixtures, could this be a crucial weekend in the bid to steel a march on others?

Indeed, of Pompey’s closet promotion rivals, only Ipswich have home advantage in the latest round of matches.

That means away days for Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough, Bolton, Barnsley, Derby and Charlton as well.

So who will be heading back home with three points in the bag and their promotion hopes still in tact? And who will be licking their wounds and questioning their staying power in the race for the Championship?

Who knows at this stage. But with the help of the division’s away-day table, there might be clues as to who can be confident ahead of their latest road trip.

Here’s the current winners and losers away from home...

1. Burton Albion Points collected: 5. Current away record: P9 W1 D2 L6. Goal difference: -7. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

2. Cheltenham Points collected: 5. Current away record: P7 W1 D2 L4. Goal difference: -5. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3. Forest Green Rovers Points collected: 7. Current away record: P9 W1 D4 L4. Goal difference: -10. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4. Cambridge United Points collected: 7. Current away record: P9 W2 D1 L6. Goal difference: -8. Photo: Barry Zee Photo Sales