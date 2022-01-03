Portsmouth's clean bill of health as Danny Cowley names strong side at Cambridge United
Pompey are back in action after 23 days and four postponed matches.
And Danny Cowley has selected a strong team at Cambridge United following illness and Covid cases subsiding within the Blues camp.
Joe Morrell represents the sole change to the side which beat Morecambe last time out.
The Wales international replaces Miguel Azeez in the centre of midfield, having recovered from a sickness bug.
Azeez drops to a bench which includes out-of-favour trio Paul Downing, John Marquis and Ellis Harrison, who Pompey are seeking to offload this month.
However, there is no squad return for Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson after stepping up their return from injury.
Lee Brown is also among the substitutes, having recovered from a hamstring injury which had impacted him before the recent spate of cancelled matches.
Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hackett, Williams, Morrell, Harness, Curtis, Hirst.
Subs: Bass, Brown, Downing, Jacobs, Azeez, Marquis, Harrison.
