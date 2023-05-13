Pompey said goodbye to eight players on Friday as the Blues released their retained list following the conclusion of their 2022-23 League One campaign.
It mean’s 13 players will have now departed the club since their final day of the season draw against Wycombe less than a week ago, with this term’s five loanees now back with their respective parent clubs.
Left behind are 17 contracted players – including Toby Steward, Haji Mnoga and Liam Vincent – who form the basis of Pompey’s squad ahead of another summer of recruitment.
That represents good foundations on which to build and shows the Blues are in a better position today than they have been in previous years retained lists have been released.
It could still be enhanced, too, with Pompey still in talks with Jay Mingi and Ronan Curtis about their futures. However, that figure could easily go down as well, with the Blues open to offers for both Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett. There’s speculation, too, that Colby Bishop couid attract interest.
It will be interesting to see how the first-team squad takes shape once the transfer window reopens on June 10 and what twists and turns lie ahead.
In the meantime, though, we’ve taken a look at what Pompey’s strongest XI would be now based on those players who remain at Fratton Park and whether that provides an insight into what to expect on the recruitment front going forward.
The Pompey changing room has experienced plenty of departures over the past week. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Goalkeeper - Jos Oluwayemi
The 22-year-old would have to start in goal given Matt Macey's return to parent club Luton. However, Oluwayemi's performance in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Wycombe suggests he's not ready to establish himself as Pompey's No1. A season out on loan would no doubt benefit him so that he can gain much-needed first-team experience. With that in mind, Pompey might need to recruit two keepers this summer. Toby Steward is, of course, another option. But like Oluwayemi, the promising youngster won't benefit by being the Blues' back-up option next season and spending the majority of his time on the bench. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Right-back - Joe Rafferty
The Scouser has been one of Pompey's most impressive performers over the second half of the season. And had it not been for the injury that ruled him out for the majority of the first half, the 29-year-old would have given Colby Bishop a run for his money when it came to the Blues' end of season honours. There's no need for any tinkering at right-back this summer. Rafferty's got this nailed on, while Zak Swanson is more than capable of providing the competition and depth that's needed. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Centre-back 1 - Sean Raggett
The 29-year-old found himself on the bench for Pompey's last three games of the season as John Mousinho took a closer look at loanee Di'Shon Bernard ahead of a potential permanent move for the Man Utd youngster in the summer. Raggett will have felt hard done by given another steady season at the back for the Blues and will no doubt be itching to prove his worth again next season. He has his knockers but the former Norwich man is a reliable performer. Additional competition won't do Raggett or Pompey any harm, though, and with both Bernard and Clark Robertson now gone, two new centre-halves could be recruited in the weeks ahead. Photo: Jason Brown