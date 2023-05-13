4 . Centre-back 1 - Sean Raggett

The 29-year-old found himself on the bench for Pompey's last three games of the season as John Mousinho took a closer look at loanee Di'Shon Bernard ahead of a potential permanent move for the Man Utd youngster in the summer. Raggett will have felt hard done by given another steady season at the back for the Blues and will no doubt be itching to prove his worth again next season. He has his knockers but the former Norwich man is a reliable performer. Additional competition won't do Raggett or Pompey any harm, though, and with both Bernard and Clark Robertson now gone, two new centre-halves could be recruited in the weeks ahead. Photo: Jason Brown