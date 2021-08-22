The Blues could have snatched all three points, only for Donny goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg to save substitute Shaun Williams' 77th-minute penalty as it ended 0-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

But Wellens says it was a pretty even affair overall on the balance of chances created – and two ‘good sides’ going at it.

Donny's Tommy Rowe saw his effort after 19 minutes chalked off for a slight push on Pompey defender Clark Robertson, while goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu saved well from former Blues man Ben Close as the hosts were on top in the first 45 minutes.

However, Doncaster had stopper Dahlberg to thank for preserving a point after the restart.

He saved superbly from Michael Jacobs' drilled strike and John Marquis' close-range header in quick succession.

Dahlberg was then on hand to keep out Willilams' spot-kick after Ro-Shaun Williams had shoved Gassan Ahadme to the ground in the penalty area.

Wellens believes it all contributed to a good spectacle played out in front of an 'outstanding' home crowd.

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

But, most of all, the Donny boss was relieved to see his side get their first League One point on the board following a run of three straight defeats.

Speaking to the club website, Wellens said: ‘We were outstanding for the first 45 minutes, we should have been two or three goals up, you're then playing against a team who are full of confidence who came back into the game.

‘Our energy levels, again, you can see just disappear around the 70-minute mark. In the end, they could have won it, but we've got our goalkeeper to thank for the penalty save - and they had a couple of other chances.

‘I think, overall, we had just as many chances as them and we're in a bigger predicament than them.

‘They've got quite a settled, experienced squad and we're still chasing a few things.