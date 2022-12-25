4. Swindon 5 Pompey 0 - 1/1/13

This one really was a winter of discontent with Pompey in the midst of a record 23 games without a win, as the club battled to avoid liquidation. They made it to the break without conceding, but were then trounced by five second-half goals - four coming from James Collins. Players infamously tried 'nutmegging competitions' as the white flag went up. At least we got our first sight of Jed Wallace in league action.

Photo: Sarah Standing