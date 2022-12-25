It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
It’s that special period when memories of Santa pitch invasions and Alan Biley heroics come to the fore once again, that period when we praise Linvoy Primus goal exploits at West Ham in honour of the birth of Christ.
But it’s also a period which has delivered the kind of bleak displays in winters of discontent to delight Scrooge himself.
So we asked you to nominate some of your Pompey Christmas crackers and turkeys and, as ever, you didn’t disappoint.
1. Pompey 2 Oxford United 1 - 22/12/84
A festive clash etched in the Pompey annals. The two sides meet in front of a crowd of 22,446 at Fratton Park and a pair of Alan Biley headers win it, with a Father Christmas invading the pitch and creating the stoppage time for Biley to grab the winner.
Photo: Archive
2. Pompey 1 West Ham 4 - 26/12/08
A Boxing Day to forget as Pompey collapse after taking an early lead to West Ham. The Hammers level it up, but Jermain Defoe then drags a penalty wide of the post against his old club in one of his final Blues outings - a miss many fans have labelled suspicious. Three second-half goals from the visitors making it a definite Christmas turkey.
Photo: The News
3. Pompey 3 Sunderland 1 - 22/12/18
Three second-half goals see Kenny Jackett's men put their promotion rivals emphatically to the sword to make it one defeat in 16. The win sees Pompey top at Christmas, but we all know what happened over the second half of the campaign, as eventual play-off defeat - to Sunderland - ensued.
Photo: Joe Pepler/Digital South
4. Swindon 5 Pompey 0 - 1/1/13
This one really was a winter of discontent with Pompey in the midst of a record 23 games without a win, as the club battled to avoid liquidation. They made it to the break without conceding, but were then trounced by five second-half goals - four coming from James Collins. Players infamously tried 'nutmegging competitions' as the white flag went up. At least we got our first sight of Jed Wallace in league action.
Photo: Sarah Standing