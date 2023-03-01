Portsmouth’s fascinating starting line-up next season - only including contracted players: in pictures
Pompey have just 15 first-team players contracted beyond this summer.
That sees 10 of the Blues’ current squad without a deal for next season, along with their five loan signings; Matt Macey, Di’Shon Bernard, Dane Scarlett, Owen Dale and Joe Pigott.
John Mousinho has revealed it is too early to earmark playing positions for a summer overhaul and is still assessing his side ahead of potential fresh summer terms for their out-of-contract men.
With plenty of work to be done to improve ahead of next season, where would the head coach need to strengthen in the market?
Here’s how Pompey’s starting XI and bench would look based on contracted players beyond the summer.