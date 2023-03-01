Pompey have just 15 first-team players contracted beyond this summer.

That sees 10 of the Blues’ current squad without a deal for next season, along with their five loan signings; Matt Macey, Di’Shon Bernard, Dane Scarlett, Owen Dale and Joe Pigott.

John Mousinho has revealed it is too early to earmark playing positions for a summer overhaul and is still assessing his side ahead of potential fresh summer terms for their out-of-contract men.

With plenty of work to be done to improve ahead of next season, where would the head coach need to strengthen in the market?

Here’s how Pompey’s starting XI and bench would look based on contracted players beyond the summer.

GK - Toby Steward The 18-year-old is the only goalkeeper contracted beyond this summer. The youngster is yet to make a competitive outing for the Blues but has impressed in Hampshire Cup showings and loan moves away from Fratton Park.

RB - Joe Rafferty Mousinho is well stocked at right-back with Rafferty and Zak Swanson available in that role. The defender is yet to lose when playing for Pompey and has impressed since his return from injury.

CB - Sean Raggett Questions have been raised over the qualities of the centre-back but has impressed under the new head coach. He has formed a solid partnership with Ryley Towler, with the pair keeping four clean sheets in nine games under Mousinho.

CB - Ryley Towler The centre-back has been magnificent since his January switch from Bristol City and has started every game since Mousinho's arrival. There's no doubt it'll take a lot to oust the 20-year-old at the heart of the defence and is expected to be a regular next season.