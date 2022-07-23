Portsmouth's final warm-up ends in Coventry City defeat on return to redeveloped Fratton Park

Joe Pigott in action against Coventry today

Viktor Gyokeres and Jonathan Panzo did the damage after the interval in front of a crowd of 5,694 at Fratton Park.

The match acted as a test event for the redeveloped South Stand, with the Blues’ home looking resplendent in the summer sunshine with work also carried out in the North Stand.

There was little goal action in the first half, but the game sprang to life as new boy Colby Bishop was introduced after the restart.

Pompey fell behind to Gyokeres’ finish but responded well with their attacking play going down well with the home crowd.

They were undone by Panzo’s header with 18 minutes left, though, with ex-Blues loanee Tyler Walker later seeing his penalty saved by Josh Griffiths.

Pompey were unchanged from the team who defeated Leyton Orient 5-2 on Tuesday night.

That meant Bishop had to settle for a place on the bench following his £500,000 arrival from Accrington Stanley on Thursday night.

Cowley’s men started on the front foot with Connor Ogilvie’s drive to the byline and cross just evading the on-rushing Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett in the six-yard box.

Joe Rafferty made a superb goal-line clearance to deny Jake Bidwell a goal after Matt Godden got in behind Haji Mnoga.

The pace went out of the game as the half wore on, with few chances before the break for either side.

Cowley changed things up at the break as he brought on Bishop for his debut in place of Michael Jacobs.

But Coventry took the lead in the 54th minute when Pigott misread Marlon Pack’s free-kick, allowing Gyokeres to advance and fire past Josh Griffiths from inside the box.

Simon Moore saved superbly to deny Bishop his maiden Pompey goal seven minutes late from a peach of a cross from Connor Ogilvie down the left flank.

The impressive Joe Rafferty then thundered a 30 yarder just past the upright as the Blues pushed forward and the crowd responded.

But Pompey were undone as they pushed for a leveller as Bidwell crossed in the 72nd minute and Jonathan Panzo headed home.

Pompey old boy Tyler Walker saw his penalty saved by Griffiths after being fouled by Mnoga with nine minutes left.