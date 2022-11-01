Portsmouth's former League One rivals Sunderland enhance measures to protect fans at Stadium of Light

The latest course of action, which will come into effect immediately, involves a ban on away supporters entering the ground with coins and vapes in their possession.

It comes after Burnley had to apologise to the Black Cats after a number of missiles were thrown from the away end during last week’s Championship fixture on Wearside.

A similar problem occurred during Sunderland’s home game with Coventry on the the opening day of the season in July.

Meanwhile, in April 2019, the Blues’ game at the Stadium of Light was held up for four minutes when a smoke bomb was hurled into the home section of the North Stand, causing one supporter to receive medical attention.

In May 2019, Pompey fan Samuel Parrott was banned from attending games for three years at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court after admitting ‘throwing an item at a designated football ground’.

That incident saw Sunderland reduce their away fan allocation for Pompey games, including the League One play-off semi-final between the two teams at the end of the 2018-19 season.

In August the now Championship outfit brought in strict rules to crack down on violence inside the ground, with all away fans being searched upon entering the stadium.

An increase in stewarding in the North Stand and enhanced CCTV surveillance was also introduced.

Now, with the approval of the EFL, any away supporter found to be bringing coins or vapes into the ground will be asked to discard before being allowed entry.

Sunderland will also explore the possibility of moving away supporters, following engagement sessions with supporters’ groups.

