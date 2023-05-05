Pompey fans have travelled the country to support the Blues this season.

While the campaign has failed to live up to expectations, there’s no questioning the Fratton faithful’s diehard support.

From a cold November afternoon in Morecambe to the sunny trip to Cheltenham, the supporters made their voices heard in their fabulous numbers all season.

But which games had the biggest backing from the Pompey fans?

Now the Blues have made their final trip of the term, we’ve taken a look at the highest and lowest away attendances of the campaign to see how they compare.

Here’s what we found.

Pompey highest and lowest away attendances this season.

2 . Ipswich (Papa Johns Trophy) Away attendance: 245; Overall attendance: 5,686. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales

3 . Fleetwood Away attendance: 276; Overall attendance: 2,938. Photo: Craig Galloway Photo Sales

4 . Bolton (Papa Johns Trophy) Away attendance: 304; Overall attendance: 4,413. Photo: Paul Thompson Photo Sales