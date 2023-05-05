News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth’s highest and lowest away attendances this season and how trips to Derby, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday compare: in pictures

Pompey fans have travelled the country to support the Blues this season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 5th May 2023, 13:37 BST

While the campaign has failed to live up to expectations, there’s no questioning the Fratton faithful’s diehard support.

From a cold November afternoon in Morecambe to the sunny trip to Cheltenham, the supporters made their voices heard in their fabulous numbers all season.

But which games had the biggest backing from the Pompey fans?

Now the Blues have made their final trip of the term, we’ve taken a look at the highest and lowest away attendances of the campaign to see how they compare.

Here’s what we found.

Pompey highest and lowest away attendances this season.

Pompey highest and lowest away attendances this season.

Photo: Jason Brown

Away attendance: 245; Overall attendance: 5,686.

Ipswich (Papa Johns Trophy)

Photo: Simon Davies

Away attendance: 276; Overall attendance: 2,938.

Fleetwood

Photo: Craig Galloway

Away attendance: 304; Overall attendance: 4,413.

Bolton (Papa Johns Trophy)

Photo: Paul Thompson

