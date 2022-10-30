News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Football Manager 2023 will launch on November 8, 2022

Portsmouth's HIGHEST and LOWEST paid players - according to Football Manager 2023: photo gallery

The new Football Manager 2023 game has revealed some interesting estimated per-week wages for the Pompey players.

By Mark McMahon
11 minutes ago
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 1:53pm

The popular simulation game will launch on November 8, 2022.

But you can already take a look at Football Manager 2023’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Pompey player.

It’s thrown up some interesting comparisons.

However, it’s worth noting that the per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life – and at no point is The News saying that they are!

1. Jay Mingi

The former Charlton and West Ham youngster earns about £600-per-week, according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

2. Josh Oluwayemi

Pompey's current second-choice keeper earns a reported £800-per-week, according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

3. Reeco Hackett

Winger Reeco Hackett earns a reported £2,000-per-week, according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Malcolm Bryce

Photo Sales

4. Josh Griffiths

The on-loan West Brom goalkeeper earns about £2,000-per-week, according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Football ManagerPortsmouthPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 6