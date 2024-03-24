Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has already been a remarkable season for John Mousinho and Portsmouth - and there are now high hopes the next month will bring a long-awaited return to the Championship.

The League One promotion race may well be on a hiatus as thoughts turn towards the international break but there is still plenty of hope and excitement around Fratton Park as Pompey continue to lead the way in the third tier.

As it stands, Mousinho's men sit five points clear at the top of the League One table and they are nine points clear of third placed, Bolton Wanderers, who currently occupy the first play-off spot.

Some crucial fixtures against the likes of Barnsley, Bolton and Derby County lie in wait next month and it is sure to be a thrilling end to the season.