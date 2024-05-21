Portsmouth's highest valued player compared to Sunderland, Sheffield United and Championship rivals

John Mousinho can begin bringing in new players once the summer transfer window opens in June

Pompey’s Championship season begins in just over two months time and John Mousinho will hope to have brought in plenty of fresh faces to the Fratton Park squad in a bid to bolster the ranks.

Ten players will soon be making their farewells, after being confirmed they had been released from the club, leaving plenty of room for Mousinho and the Fratton Park board to sign a host of new stars who will be challenged with keeping Pompey in the second tier of English football.

They will be taking on sides with far more financial power than they have been used to in recent seasons but with careful summer spending, Pompey’s 2024/25 squad will be ready for the obstacles they will soon be facing.

Here is Pompey’s most valuable player - according to Transfermarkt - compared to their 2024/25 Championship rivals...

1. 19. Oxford United

2. 18. Pompey

3. 17. Derby County

4. 16. Sheffield Wednesday

