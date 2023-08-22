Portsmouth have seen an improvement since John Mousinho’s arrival at the club earlier this year

Portsmouth have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the League One season with two wins and two draws from their opening four games.

John Mousinho’s side are next in league action away to Stevenage on Saturday as they aim to get back to winning ways after a 0-0 draw at home to Cheltenham Town last weekend.

Mousinho was appointed as head coach on January 20 this year and despite improving the club’s form last term, Pompey missed out on a play-off spot by seven points.

Fans will be hoping a full season under Mousinho will reap a top-six spot - and here’s how Pompey’s record stands against the other League One sides since January 20, only including teams not relegated or promoted to the division ahead of this season...

