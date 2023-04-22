Portsmouth have seen an upturn in form since John Mousinho’s arrival but their form has dropped in recent weeks

Portsmouth’s realistic hopes of reaching the League One play-offs are all but over after five draws in their last six matches left them seven points adrift of the top six with just three games remaining.

Pompey’s only win in that run was a 1-0 success against Forest Green before four consecutive draws left them facing another season in the third tier.

However, the club’s overall form since John Mousinho was appointed has been among the best in League One. Pompey confirmed his arrival on January 20, when they were 15th in the division, and we took a look at how the table would shape up from that date until the present day.

Portsmouth are up there with the best, and are even ahead of some of the current automatic promotion challengers. Take a look...

1 . 24th: Forest Green Rovers. Matches played: 17. Points: 6. Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Oxford United Matches played: 17. Points: 9. Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Port Vale Matches played: 18. Points: 11. Photo Sales

4 . 21st: Accrington Stanley Matches played: 18. Points: 13. Photo Sales