And Pompey’s latest new boy has outlined his hunger to hit the ground running, after arriving as the club’s sixth summer signing.

Stevenson joins as a free agent after leaving Forest Green, as he sealed a two-year deal with a club option to extend for 12 months.

The 26-year-old emerged at Coventry before joining Wolves and later winning League Two after moving to New Lawn.

Stevenson’s name flew under the radar, but he’s made it clear what he’s looking to bring to the table after moving to Fratton Park.

He told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘I like to get on the ball and play football, but over the years I’ve learned how to mix it up when it’s needed.

‘I’ll keep things ticking, try to progress the team forward and break up play when I can. I’d say that’s the job I’ve come here to do.

‘There’s already a lot of good players there, hopefully what I bring can add to that. I’ve come here to add to that and bring success on the pitch.

Ben Stevenson. Pic: Portsmouth FC

‘I’m really excited. Ever since I heard about it, it was was something I wanted to do. I think it’s a big thing and a big change for me.

‘I’ve not been in this part of the country before, but driving in today it looks a lovely place.

‘I’m looking forward to coming in Monday, meeting the lads and making bonds with them.

‘That’s a big thing. For success on the pitch the team needs to be tight knitted. I can’t wait to get started.’

The last campaign proved a disappointing one for Stevenson, playing 35 games as Forest Green were relegated to League Two.

His season ended in February, however, after picking up a knee injury, with that setback fuelling his hunger to ensure he’s firing on all cylinders as he returns to pre-season training at his new club on Monday.

Stevenson added: ‘I’m ready. I missed the last two months but probably could’ve got back for the final two games, but with the position we were in there was no point to rush me.

‘I didn’t want the season to end because I wanted to get back out working. So I’ve spent the summer working on things I thought would improve me physically and I feel ready - I can’t wait to hit the ground running.

‘I think it’s really important because you’re with each other six or seven days for 24 hours.

‘It’s going to be tough but that is what it’s supposed to be. When it is tough that is when you drag each other through sessions and it’s a good chance to bond, because there’s a few no players, and make those friendships straightaway.

‘I think it’s a really strong league, really competitive next season. I think there’s a lot of big teams who will fancy themselves to be up there.

