Peterborough United are bracing for bids from Premier League clubs for defender Ronnie Edwards ahead of their double header against Portsmouth.

Pompey welcome the Posh to Fratton Park twice in five days as they take on Darren Ferguson’s side on August 29 in the second round of the Carabao Cup before the pair meet in League One on the south coast on September 2.

Edwards, the 20-year-old centre back, is being chased by a number of clubs but McAnthony believes offers won’t start coming until top-flight sides have wrapped up the majority of their summer business.

Edwards joined Peterborough from National League side Barnet three years ago and has made 91 appearances for the club. He is also attracting interest north of the border at Rangers having played for England Under-19s and Under-20s.

The player’s impressive progression has led to interest from a number of clubs but McAnthony has claimed Liverpool are not among them - much to his own disappointment as a self-professed fan of the Anfield club.

“We have to be reactive, the one Ronnie Edwards will be the same thing,” McAnthony told the Hard Truth Podcast.

“We know, factually, three Premier League clubs will be making a bid but what they aren’t going to do is sign him before signing other targets. Again, it’s a case of, to your fans in the Prem(ier League), if you’re signing a player of that age from lower leagues, it’s like ‘jeez’. No, that’s going to come down the line.

“But boy, oh, boy, he’s one a different level. Forget the media hype, he is on a different level. My biggest gutter is my beloved club are never at our games. I could show you a list of scouts from our 21s game yesterday. It was Man United, it was Chelsea, Arsenal, Villa, Newcastle, Brighton, Bournemouth. My Liverpool, not there.

“On Saturday, I believe Liverpool were finally there, although I think it was to watch a Charlton player. They haven’t been at my club, I don’t know if they’ve got the hump with me or not. I am a Liverpool fan, what are you doing? If you want to buy the best young talent, we have some unbelievable young talent. Not that I’m trying to sell them all but if someone else is in, you’ve got to be in.”