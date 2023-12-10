Portsmouth's League One rivals Burton Albion parted company with manager Dino Maamria on Saturday night following a 2-1 loss at home to Pompey's promotion rivals Stevenage.

Burton took the lead after seven minutes through Deji Oshilaja against Steve Evan's side but a goal from Kane Hemmings in first-half stoppage time and a penalty from Jamie Reid six minutes into the second half earned all three points for Stevenage, who moved three points behind Pompey as a result. Although, John Mousinho's side are still in a strong position having played two games fewer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

Just hours after the Brewers' loss, a short 13-word statement on the Burton website was issued by club chairman Ben Robinson. It read: "Dino Maamria has been relieved of his first team duties with immediate effect."

Speaking after the loss to Stevenage, Maamria hinted the fixture could have been his last game: "If it's my last game today, I want to tell everybody thank you very much - I loved my time here. The fans were obviously not happy at the end and I totally understand their frustration. It's a winning business and I haven't won enough games. What I have to say is that I work relentlessly hard with very limited resources and I've done my absolute best."

Maamria was appointed 15 months ago following the departure of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Burton were in the relegation zone when he took over but he kept them up with three games to spare.

His sacking comes with Burton sitting 19th in the League One table, just four points from Fleetwood Town in 21st. His third to last game in charge was against Portsmouth at the end of November, in a clash Pompey won 2-0 with goals from Colby Bishop and Alex Robertson as Burton's Steve Seddon was sent off in the 90th minute.

