One of Portsmouth's League One rivals are reportedly closing in on a managerial appointment. Charlton Athletic have been without a manager since doing away with Michael Appleton last week following a rotten run of form.

The Addicks had gone 12 games without a win, leaving them down in 18th place and just eight points above the relegation zone. The London club did manage a draw with Blackpool over the weekend, but their search for a new boss goes on.

Though, it does look as if they might have identified their main target, now set for further talks with one particular candidate. Former Southampton and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is set for another round of talks, according to South London Press reporter Richard Cawley. It's claimed those talks will take place this week.

Jones has been without a club since his miserable spell with Southampton last season, but he managed two successful spells with Luton Town either side of a forgettable time with Stoke City before that. Jones has experience of managing in League One from his Hatters days, but the Charlton gig is a tough one.