Portsmouth's League One rivals to 'hold further talks' with managerial candidate
One of Portsmouth's League One rivals look to be one step closer to finding a new manager.
One of Portsmouth's League One rivals are reportedly closing in on a managerial appointment. Charlton Athletic have been without a manager since doing away with Michael Appleton last week following a rotten run of form.
The Addicks had gone 12 games without a win, leaving them down in 18th place and just eight points above the relegation zone. The London club did manage a draw with Blackpool over the weekend, but their search for a new boss goes on.
Though, it does look as if they might have identified their main target, now set for further talks with one particular candidate. Former Southampton and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is set for another round of talks, according to South London Press reporter Richard Cawley. It's claimed those talks will take place this week.
Jones has been without a club since his miserable spell with Southampton last season, but he managed two successful spells with Luton Town either side of a forgettable time with Stoke City before that. Jones has experience of managing in League One from his Hatters days, but the Charlton gig is a tough one.
There have long been tensions between the fans and the owners at The Valley, and he would be taking over a team that is a long way from where they want to be, which is competing for promotion. Then again, the Addicks are a big club with big potential, and the Welshman may fancy his chances of turning things around as he looks to turn around the narrative surrounding his name after that disappointing spell with the Saints. Pompey play Charlton on February 24.