Excitement is rising at Fratton Park after Portsmouth continued their outstanding run of form with a dramatic win over Carlisle United on Saturday.

There can’t have been many experts that predicted Portsmouth would be unbeaten and at the top of the League One table as the season made its way into the final week of October.

But as it stands, John Mousinho’s side are yet to see their league record blemished during the first two months of the campaign and they sit proudly at the summit, with a three-point advantage over second placed Oxford United and an eight-point buffer to Barnsley.

Saturday’s narrow 1-0 home win against Carlisle United extended Pompey’s unbeaten league run to 13 games as a last-gasp Conor Shaughnessy ensured his side came out on top at Fratton Park and further raised hopes Mousinho’s men could bring an end to the club’s time in English football’s third tier.

But how do Portsmouth’s League One title hopes compare to the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Derby County following their dramatic win over the Cumbrians?

