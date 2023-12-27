Portsmouth's League One title odds compared to Bolton, Derby, Peterborough, Barnsley & Oxford
The latest League One title odds following Portsmouth's defeat at Bristol Rovers.
Boxing Day brought a rare negative in a season that has been full of positives for John Mousinho's in-form Portsmouth.
The League One leaders travelled to Bristol Rovers looking to maintain a record that contained just one defeat in their opening 22 games of the season and move on from what felt like an underwhelming home draw with Fleetwood Town on Saturday.
Another point seemed to have been secured by Mousinho's men when Paddy Lane cancelled out an opener from Rovers midfielder Antony Evans. But there would be late heartbreak as a dramatic injury-time winner from Luke Thomas gave the hosts all three points and ensured Pompey's lead at the top of the table was cut to four points.
A tantalising second half to the season lies in wait as Mousinho and his players turn their focus towards Friday's night's trip to Exeter City and Monday's home game against Stevenage. But what impact have the results over Christmas weekend made on Pompey's title odds? We take a look with the help of odds provided by Bet365.