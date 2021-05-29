Portsmouth's list of midfield target shortens as Barnsley, Brentford, Luton Town and QPR target remains in sights

The Swindon midfielder remains in Danny Cowley’s sights this summer as he carries out a summer overhaul of his squad.

The News understands the Blues are in talks with around 10 players currently, as that process continues ahead of the head coach’s first full season at Fratton Park.

Pompey have reduced their shortlist of targets to around 20 potential recruits in all positions, with new faces needed all over the pitch.

The spine of the team is the major focus currently with new goalkeepers, midfielders and striking options being looked at specifically.

And Twine is still high up the hit-list when it comes to the middle of the park for Cowley.

The 21-year-old bagged 14 goals and 10 assists across the season, despite the Robins being condemned to an immediate return to League Two after time spent with Newport County.

Twine is out of contract at the County Ground, and perfectly fits the bill in terms of the young players with potential for growth and improved resale value Cowley is looking to recruit.

Scott Twine in action for Swindon (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Pompey would have to pay Swindon compensation to bring in the talent who’s also been linked with Barnsley, QPR, Luton and Brentford.

The Blues have also been linked with Twine’s Swindon team-mate Jack Payne, but a move for the former Huddersfield is not one looking to be pursued.