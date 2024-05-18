The rumour mill is in full swing as Pompey fans await the opening of the transfer window on June 14.

A host of names have been linked with the Blues as they prepare for life in the Championship following their League One title success. And with John Mousinho admitting he’ll be looking to strengthen in all departments this summer, a busy period of recruitment lies in wait.

Of course, not every rumour translates into a signing. Meanwhile, as many fans will be aware, not every rumour is 100-percent accurate. Agents keen to generate interest in their players can be blamed for that!

But what if the rumours were true and the Blues did sign those they’ve been linked to do date? What would John Mousinho’s starting XI and nine-man bench look like for the opening game of the season?

Here’s our take on that…

Goalkeeper: Will Norris Pompey's current No1 would be expected to remain first-choice between the sticks next season after an impressive debut season at Fratton Park. Pompey haven't been linked with any keepers to date - but will certainly need to strengthen here following the departures of Matt Macey and Ryan Schofield.

Right-back: Terry Devlin Not a name you'd expect for the right-back berth. But with Joe Rafferty leaving and Zak Swanson likely to follow - plus the fact no full-backs have been linked so far - Devlin is the only realisitc choice at this moment. Has played there for Pompey, though.

Centre-back 1: Bosun Lawal (Celtic) The versatile Celtic man has once again been linked with a move to Fratton Park following an impressive season-long loan at Fleetwood, where he scored six goals in 46 appearances. Gets into the starting XI for the opening game following the exit of Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler's probable loan departure, and Regan Poole unlikely to be fit for the opening game of the season.