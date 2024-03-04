Portsmouth's new signing issues fitness update as promotion rivals promised 'difficult' test
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth took care of business over the weekend to remain at the top of League One, beating Oxford United 2-1 at Fratton Park. Derby County and Bolton also won, meaning the gap remains at seven points with the latter having a game in hand, but Pompey remain in control of their own destiny.
John Mousinho's men have 10 games and 30 points remaining, needing to remain consistent until the very end to secure promotion. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Fratton Park and beyond.
New signing on injury
New Pompey signing Lee Evans has issued an update on his fitness having struggled with a knee injury ahead of his free agent signing at the end of last week. Evans last played for Ipswich Town, helping them secure promotion from League One last season, leaving them after the January window.
“I’ve been finishing my rehab at Ipswich and I want to thank them for all the work they’ve done with me," he told the club website. “I also did some training with the under-21s, but it was nice to have the first one [with Pompey] where the intensity was a bit sharper and I enjoyed it.”
Barnsley boss promises tough test
Barnsley boss Neill Collins has promised Bolton a tough game this week with both sides hoping to challenge for promotion down the stretch. “I am sure the fans are going to be right behind this team,” said Collins. “They have done that all season but I have seen a distinct increase recently. “(Wycombe) was fantastic in terms of the backing, singing. I think that is because they have got a team they are enjoying. On Tuesday night, we will make it as difficult as possible for a really good Bolton side.”