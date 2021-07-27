Callum Morton, right, has joined Fleetwood on loan. Picture: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

The 21-year-old moves to Highbury Stadium on a deal until the end of the season, becoming manager Simon Grayson’s third signing of the transfer window.

He follows former Salford defender Tom Clarke and Leeds youngster Ryan Edmondson (loan deal) in making the move to Highbury Stadium and could make his competitive Cod Army debut when they host the Blues on day one of the new season on Saturday, August 7.

Morton spent last term on loan at Lincoln, scoring two goals in 17 League One outings as the Imps lost out to Blackpool in the play-off final.

He also had a temporary move to Danny Cowley’s former club, Braintree, during the 2018-19 season, where he scored five goals in 14 appearances.

Morton’s arrival will boost Fleetwood’s attack following the departures of Wes Burns, Kyle Vassell and Harvey Saunders this summer.

At present Pompey have made eight new signings during the current transfer window.