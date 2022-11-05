That’s after the latest team sheets showed that four of the six Tangerines players currently out on senior loans this season were given permission to feature for their temporary clubs in this year’s competition.

Midfielder Doug Tharme joined Dale – who played no part in the Blues’ first-round win at Hereford on Friday night – in not getting the go-ahead to play, with the 23-year-old not involved in Accrington’s trip to Crawley.

The Welshman has started 12 of Accy’s 17 League One games this term.

Defender Reece James featured for 70 minutes of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 first-round win against Morecambe on Friday night after getting Michael Appleton’s seal of approval to play.

Now he’s been followed by Oliver Casey, who played the full 90 minutes as Forest Green Rovers beat South Shields 2-0 earlier on Saturday.

Forward Beryly Lubala was on the bench for Colchester as they took on Newport in the Cup.

He came on after 66 minutes but wasn’t able to prevent the U’s slipping to a 2-0 defeat at Rodney Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-loan Blackpool winger Owen Dale played no part in Pompey's first-round FA Cup win at Hereford on Friday night

Meanwhile, midfielder Matty Virtue was a 65th-minute substitute as Lincoln were humbled 1-0 at non-league Chippenham Town in the first round of the competition.

Dale’s Pompey omission at Edgar Park has left many Pompey fans fearing a Bloomfield Road recall could be on the cards in January.

Danny Cowley said Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett would be available for the Blues’ second-round tie, after he too was not permitted to play against Hereford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That quashed any suggestion of a early return to the Premier League outfit.

However, the Pompey boss failed to mention Dale – who has established himself as a key player at Fratton Park this term – when responding to the duo’s no-shows.

The winger has scored once and registered four assists in the 17 games he’s played for the club.