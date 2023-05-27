Portsmouth’s home, Fratton Park, is undergoing some redevelopment work during the League One off-season

Portsmouth are nearing the end of an £11.5m upgrade at Fratton Park which is set to push the stadium’s capacity back above 20,000.

Development work has meant the number of fans able to attend Pompey games has been reduced in recent seasons, with capacity lowered due to safety works.

The Milton End is undergoing some redevelopment work that also includes new safe-standing seats, which will help boost capacity.

Once completed, the stand will hold 3,115 fans and take Fratton Park’s capacity over 20,000. And we have looked at how that compares to the rest of the teams who could make up League One next season...

1 . Fleetwood Town Capacity: 5,327

2 . Stevenage Capacity: 6,722

3 . Burton Albion Capacity: 6,912

4 . Cheltenham Town Capacity: 7,066