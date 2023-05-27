News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth’s planned Fratton Park capacity compared to League One rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers & others - gallery

Portsmouth’s home, Fratton Park, is undergoing some redevelopment work during the League One off-season

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 27th May 2023, 11:00 BST

Portsmouth are nearing the end of an £11.5m upgrade at Fratton Park which is set to push the stadium’s capacity back above 20,000.

Development work has meant the number of fans able to attend Pompey games has been reduced in recent seasons, with capacity lowered due to safety works.

The Milton End is undergoing some redevelopment work that also includes new safe-standing seats, which will help boost capacity.

Once completed, the stand will hold 3,115 fans and take Fratton Park’s capacity over 20,000. And we have looked at how that compares to the rest of the teams who could make up League One next season...

