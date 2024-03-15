Portsmouth have been the standout team in League One this season and they are edging closer to a promotion back into the Championship after a decade largely dominated by financial difficulties and near promotion misses.
Manager John Mousinho appears to have found the winning formula that his predecessors lacked and that has translated into some excellent performances on the pitch to go with the team’s brilliant winning record.
With that in mind we take a look at the League One table based solely on expected goals (XG) which is essentially a statistic used to measure a team’s likely goal tally based on the quality of chances created, shots on target and the areas in which those shots are taken from. (Data courtesy of WhoScored.com)
