But how could the Fratton Park side line-up next season, if the 43-year-old gets his wish?
The ex-Lincoln boss is set to embark on his third transfer window at the club’s helm, after citing the trio of trading periods as crucial to success.
So, it’s imperative Pompey’s hierarchy make the right calls if they’re to compete for promotion next term.
Here’s the team Cowley could name next season as he plots a Championship challenge.
1. GK - Alex Bass
With no concrete links to goalkeepers at present, Alex Bass could be Pompey's first-choice at the beginning of next season. The shot-stopper has been impressing on loan at Bradford since his January loan move. Picture: Thomas Gadd
Photo: Thomas Gadd
2. RCB - Will Boyle
Pompey will be likely in the market for a new centre-back this summer with Hayden Carter potentially too expensive to sign permanently. This could see them reignite their interest in Will Boyle who is available on a free transfer as things stand. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Photo: Pete Norton
3. CB - Sean Raggett
Raggett's contract expires this summer, but there is a desire to to extend his stay at the club from himself and Danny Cowley. It's obvious why, too, as he's a certainty for the Player of the Season award at the end of this term due to his impressive displays. Picture: Robin Jones
Photo: Robin Jones
4. LCB - Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson has kept eight league clean sheets this season and is hoping to build on his first year at the club following an injury-hit term so far. Will continue to captain the side next season. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
Photo: Daniel Chesterton