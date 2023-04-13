News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
26 minutes ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
3 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
4 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
4 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Portsmouth’s predicted League 1 finish based on points from reverse results vs Derby County & more - gallery

Here’s how John Mousinho’s side could end the current campaign based on the results against the teams they still have to play from earlier in the season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST

Portsmouth’s hopes of reaching the play-offs are hanging by a thread as they prepare for their final five fixtures of the 2022/23 League One season.

John Mousinho’s side will face Shrewsbury Town, Oxford United, Accrington Stanley, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers in their remaining matches and it will of course be the second time they have played each of these teams in the league this season.

Looking back at the results from the reverse fixtures, and for the reverse of the remaining fixtures remaining for the other third tier clubs chasing promotion, here is how the top nine in League 1 would finish if they picked up the same points from these matches as they did earlier in the campaign:

Current points = 82 (+12)

1. Ipswich Town - 94 pts

Current points = 82 (+12)

Photo Sales
Current points = 83 (+9)

2. Plymouth Argyle - 92 pts

Current points = 83 (+9)

Photo Sales
Current points = 78 (+13)

3. Barnsley - 91 pts

Current points = 78 (+13)

Photo Sales
Current points = 84 (+6)

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 90 pts

Current points = 84 (+6)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthLeague 1John MousinhoDerby County