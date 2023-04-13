Portsmouth’s hopes of reaching the play-offs are hanging by a thread as they prepare for their final five fixtures of the 2022/23 League One season.

John Mousinho’s side will face Shrewsbury Town, Oxford United, Accrington Stanley, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers in their remaining matches and it will of course be the second time they have played each of these teams in the league this season.

Looking back at the results from the reverse fixtures, and for the reverse of the remaining fixtures remaining for the other third tier clubs chasing promotion, here is how the top nine in League 1 would finish if they picked up the same points from these matches as they did earlier in the campaign: