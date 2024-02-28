It has already been a remarkable season for John Mousinho and his Portsmouth squad. As it stands, with under a quarter of the campaign remaining, Pompey sit proudly at the top of the League One table and currently hold a seven point advantage of nearest title rivals Derby County and Bolton Wanderers after the two sides both fell to defeat on Tuesday.

Almost 12 years have passed since Fratton Park last hosted a Championship fixture - but there are now high hopes Pompey can return to the second tier and move one step closer to a long awaited return to the Premier League.

There are still some crucial fixtures lying in wait as Mousinho's side prepare to host the likes of Derby, Barnsley and Oxford United as well as travelling to tough looking away days at Peterborough United, Blackpool and Bolton.