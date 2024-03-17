Portsmouth 's latest 1-0 win over Peterborough United keeps their unbeaten League One run ticking and puts them a step closer to lifting the trophy at the end of the season. The battle at the top of the table isn't over though and the push for promotion looks like it could go right down to the wire.

As the last months of the season approach, we can't rule out any surprise results and twists in the tale that could significantly alter how the current League One table looks. We've listed the final order of the standings using FootballWP's table simulation based on predictions for how the remaining fixtures will go. Take a look below at where Portsmouth have been tipped to finish amid this thrilling battle at the top.