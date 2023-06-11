News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth’s predicted League One finish compared to Barnsley, Reading, Derby County and Blackpool - gallery

Pompey are preparing for another year in League One as they aim for promotion to the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Pompey will be hoping they can claw themselves out of League One next term as they eye promotion to the Championship. John Mousinho has the chance to bolster his squad with some signings when the transfer window opens.

The Hampshire outfit ended the last campaign in 8th position after picking up 70 points in their 46 games. They were seven points off the play-offs in the end.

Reading, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool have been relegated, whilst Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town and Carlisle United were promoted. Here is a look at where Pompey are predicted to finish next season based on the bookies’ odds...

To win the league: 80/1

1. 24. Cheltenham

To win the league: 80/1 Photo: Dan Istitene

66/1

2. 23. Stevenage

66/1 Photo: Naomi Baker

66/1

3. 22. Carlisle

66/1 Photo: George Wood

50/1

4. 21. Northampton

50/1

