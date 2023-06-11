Pompey are preparing for another year in League One as they aim for promotion to the Championship

Pompey will be hoping they can claw themselves out of League One next term as they eye promotion to the Championship. John Mousinho has the chance to bolster his squad with some signings when the transfer window opens.

The Hampshire outfit ended the last campaign in 8th position after picking up 70 points in their 46 games. They were seven points off the play-offs in the end.

Reading, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool have been relegated, whilst Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town and Carlisle United were promoted. Here is a look at where Pompey are predicted to finish next season based on the bookies’ odds...

1 . 24. Cheltenham To win the league: 80/1 Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2 . 23. Stevenage 66/1 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3 . 22. Carlisle 66/1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . 21. Northampton 50/1 Photo Sales

