Portsmouth's predicted League One finish compared to Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Stevenage & Peterborough
How will the final League One standings look for Portsmouth and their closest rivals?
With the arrival of 2024, we can now look ahead to the end of the season and consider how the League One table might look. Portsmouth are still leading the pack but the cushion between them and Bolton has reduced to just two points after they went three games without a win.
The fight for the title and for promotion is heating up and there's still plenty of time left for surprises to appear which could shape how the final League One table looks. As bookmakers continue to update their figures, we've put together the potential final standings based on the latest promotion and relegation odds.