News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth's predicted League One finish compared to Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Stevenage & Peterborough

How will the final League One standings look for Portsmouth and their closest rivals?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

With the arrival of 2024, we can now look ahead to the end of the season and consider how the League One table might look. Portsmouth are still leading the pack but the cushion between them and Bolton has reduced to just two points after they went three games without a win.

The fight for the title and for promotion is heating up and there's still plenty of time left for surprises to appear which could shape how the final League One table looks. As bookmakers continue to update their figures, we've put together the potential final standings based on the latest promotion and relegation odds.

Relegation odds: 1/4

1. 24th — Carlisle United

Relegation odds: 1/4

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4/9

2. 23rd — Fleetwood Town

Relegation odds: 4/9

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4/7

3. 22nd — Cheltenham Town

Relegation odds: 4/7

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 10/11

4. 21st — Exeter City

Relegation odds: 10/11

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLeague One