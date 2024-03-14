After a worrying dip in form, Portsmouth have clawed back their run of positive form and are now unbeaten in their last 11 games, with the League One title firmly in sight. Their latest win 2-1 win over Burton Albion keeps them five points clear of Derby County as the top of the table.

But how will the standings look at the end of the season? Who is on track for promotion and who will miss out on their chance? FootballWP has simulated how the final League One table will look, based on predictions for all upcoming fixtures. Take a look below at where Portsmouth have been placed compared to their closest rivals this season.