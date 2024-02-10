With the 2024 January transfer window now in the past, each team in League One now have their squads locked in. As they look to finish strong towards the end of the season, let's have a look at which squads in the division have the highest estimated squad values - based on each individual player's worth in the market.
Currently, Cambridge United have the largest squad in the division with a total of 36 players, while Port Vale have just 22 - 3 players under the 25-man squad limit. How will this affect their placement in the squad market value list? Take a look at how Portsmouth rank alongside their 23 league rivals...