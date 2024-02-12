Portsmouth continued their League One title bid with a hard-earned win at struggling Carlisle United on Saturday - and will now hope to make the most of two home games over the next five days.

A second-half strike from Paddy Lane was enough to help John Mousinho's men see off the Cumbrians and end the weekend sat six points clear at the top of the table. All focus now goes on Tuesday night's home meeting with Cambridge United before Pompey are back on home soil on Saturday afternoon when Reading travel to Fratton Park. With two sides sat just above the relegation zone due to visit this week, the coming days could be integral in the battle for a place in next season's Championship.

There is no doubt the Fratton Park faithful will have a big part to play in Pompey's push for promotion between now and the end of the season - but how does the average attendance at the famous old ground compare to Portsmouth's League One rivals?

1 . Burton Albion (24th) There is an average attendance of 3,321 at the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Fleetwood Town (23rd) There has been an average attendance of 3,480 at Highbury this season. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

3 . Cheltenham Town (22nd) There has been an average attendance of 4,498 at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium this season. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales