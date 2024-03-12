Kusini Yengi celebrates after opening the scoring for Pompey against Burton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Kusini Yengi, the man with the remarkable Pompey goal-scoring record, strode forward again to prove his immeasurable worth.

The Fratton faithful had their collective heads in their hands when the Australian improbably missed an open goal from four-yards out with the scoreline goalless against Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet he bounced back with characteristic confidence and trademark goals to fire the Blues to a crucial 2-1 victory.

In first-half stoppage time, Deji Oshilaja’s foul on Yengi earned a penalty calmly dispatched with a panenka to break the deadlock.

Then, on 63 minutes, he popped up inside the six-yard box to produce a first-time finish into the roof of the net from Abu Kamara’s excellent cross.

Kusini Yengi celebrates after opening the scoring for Pompey against Burton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It marked goal number 10 of the season for the 25-year-old, with Burton representing only the fifth League One start of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, John Mousinho had dropped 16-goal leading scorer Colby Bishop to the bench to accommodate the recall of the big striker, one of three changes.

Left with no recognised left-backs available for selection, the Blues’ head coach also chose a system switch, operating with a back three.

For 80 minutes, the League One leaders were in complete control, until John Brayford’s goal made it a little nervy at the end.

Still, there was to be no late drama a Mousinho’s men registered another vital victory during this unbeaten run of 11 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results elsewhere dictate that their advantage at the top of the table remains five points ahead of Derby, although the matches are running out for their rivals.

With eight games left, Yengi’s latest goal contribution signals more progress in pursuit of the Championship as this relentless Pompey side power on.

Mousinho made three changes to the side which drew at Blackpool, influenced by injuries to Jack Sparkes and Callum Lang.

Sparkes’ ankle problem saw him join Connor Ogilvie on the sidelines, so John Mousinho fielded a back three, with Paddy Lane at left wing-back and Abu Kamara on the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That left Sean Raggett, Conor Shaughnessy and Joe Rafferty as the central defenders, with Christian Saydee and Owen Moxon replacing the injured pair.

In addition, Yengi was preferred to leading scorer Colby Bishop, who dropped to a bench which contained Lee Evans for his first Blues involvement since arriving on a free transfer.

In the opening minute of the match, Pompey’s crossbar was left rattling after being struck by Rakeem Harper’s fierce 25-yard right-footed drive.

The Blues immediately hit back from that scare with Saydee combining with Yengi before firing in a low cross from the right which keeper Max Crocombe did well to cut out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 15 minutes, Saydee was pulled back by Mark Helm and, from the resulting free-kick, Marlon Pack’s shot from 30-yards struck the top of the bar, although there were suggestions the keeper touched it and a corner should have followed.

Unsurprisingly, the Blues were dominating possession against a Burton side fielding a flat back five, yet were unable to carve out too many goal-scoring opportunities.

Saydee, though, was causing problems, with John Brayford the second player to go into the referee’s book for a foul on the powerful striker.

Keeper Crocombe was then booked on 34 minutes for time-wasting, reflecting Burton’s approach to the game and attempts to slow down any tempo threatening to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on 37 minutes, a Pompey break initiated by Kamara saw him feed Lane down the right and his excellent ball into the box was somehow put wide at the far post by Yengi.

It was an awful miss, from four-yards out with the goal at his mercy, and nobody in the stadium could quite comprehend what they had just witnessed.

Pompey were stepping it up and moments later Pack’s left-footed shot from outside the box brought a diving stop from Crocombe.

The breakthrough finally arrived three minutes into first-half stoppage time, with Yengi making amends for his earlier miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian won a penalty following Deji Oshilaja’s challenge from behind and then produced an audacious panenka from the spot to give the Blues a 1-0 advantage.

There were no changes at the break, yet the Blues picked up exactly where they left off, pushing to extend their lead and secure victory.

On 57 minutes, the outstanding Pack dispossessed a Burton player inside the box and pulled the ball back from the left, which was missed by Peart-Harris and then Kamara followed up by crashing a first-time shot over the bar.

It was 2-0 after 63 minutes, with Yengi this time devastating from four yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moxon slipped in Kamara down the right and he took a touch before sliding a pass across goal which was finished into the roof of the net from close range by the Australian.

The Blues had their two-goal advantage over the strugglers and were now firmly in pole position to record yet another victory.

Burton had used all five substitutes by the 69th minute in an attempt to find a way back into the match, yet it was looking highly unlikely.

However, they reduced the deficit on 80 minutes when a corner came in from the left and the ball fell to Brayford, whose first-time shot found the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suddenly there were a few nerves around Fratton Park, not helped by penalty appeals after Zak Swanson appeared to foul fellow substitute Bobby Kamwa inside the box.