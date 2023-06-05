Portsmouth’s response to the critics mocking latest stage of £11.5m Fratton overhaul

And Blues chief executive Andy Cullen is confident fans will see a sizeable improvement in the Milton End by the time its renovation is completed.

The overhaul will also see a big improvement in archaic facilities with a sizable increase in toilets, as well as disabled facilities and a lift being installed.

Four new concessions are being fitted with a wider concourse to allow an increased range of food and drink, with alcohol served for the first time in the Milton End. In addition a new control box, PA hub, media area and turnstiles are all on the agenda.

As part of the work, mock Tudor cladding has been fitted to the south east corner of the ground and a truss put on the back of the stand.

That’s a nod to architect Archibald Leitch’s famous work when building the South Stand in 1925, as well as Pompey’s renowned mock Tudor facade on Frogmore Road.

The south east corner of Fratton Park with mock Tudor cladding on the new Milton End. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘Michael (Eisner) set out a very clear vision of what he wanted.

‘Like anything you will have some people who think it’s really smart, looks really good and complements other aspects of the stadium. Then for some people it won’t necessarily be what they like.

‘The most important thing is to create an environment that everyone can come into and know they are safe, like the new Milton stand.

‘We have the advantage of rail seating going in there which protects capacity. The facilities for disabled supporters are long overdue at Fratton Park and away (disabled) fans can finally sit with their supporters, which should be their right to do so.

The truss on the back of the new Milton End.

‘I think it (the south east corner) looks really good. Like I said, it may not be for everybody but that stand will reflect some of the iconic features of Fratton Park.

‘We’re particularly pleased with the truss, which has been built on to the newly extended floor from the concessions at the top of the stand.

‘You can see it developing every day and we take pictures every week, when you walk around it’s something we feel really proud about. Overall, I think it is going to look really smart compared to what it was before - a huge improvement.’

The south east corner of Fratton Park viewed from inside the ground.

That’s arrived as part of their much-improved offerings of food and drink - which has seen revenue boosted by over 60 per cent in many sections.

Cullen believes the focus on female toilet facilities is also an important addition.

He added: ‘We’ve got the concessions far better than they were before and we are able to sell a variety of food, in the same way we improved across the rest of the stadium last season.

‘That’s massive, because we’ve seen an uplift in terms of revenue from our concessions last year of up to 60-65 per cent across many areas.

‘We’ve been able to sell alcohol in the South Stand lower for the first time, which I know has been warmly received. That’s something we can now introduce to the Milton End for the first time as well.

‘The creation of women’s toilets, too, which is really important as the demographics of football change. That’s something the owners have been particularly keen on, to make sure we have provision for all women within the redeveloped stadium.’