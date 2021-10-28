But Blues head coach Danny Cowley has offered an insight into who he believes are the most-feared sides in the third tier so far this term.

Bullish Evatt, who guided Bolton to League Two promotion last term, labelled his troops the third-tier’s best earlier this season.

Pompey are set to find out just how good they are when the Trotters visit Fratton Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, Cowley has revealed his stand-outs so far, with fifth-placed Rotherham, Sunderland - in fourth - and much-fancied Ipswich all impressing.

The Blues head coach said: ‘I thought Rotherham were powerful, they had all the tools needed to be a very successful League One team.

‘I thought Sunderland were good in the lead up, but we were obviously able to perform really well on the day (against them).

‘All the things that hadn’t been going our way went our way in that game.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘Certainly, Sunderland in the lead up (were the stand-out team), but not on the day.

‘Ipswich have got some top players as well, that goes without saying.’

Pompey have made a slow start to their League One campaign and currently sit 16th having won just four of their opening 14 fixtures.

Cowley admired the confidence of Bolton counterpart Evatt when self-assessing his side.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt brings his side to Fratton Park on Saturday. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

But the Blues boss said it would not be a stance he'd adopt when talking about one of his teams.

Cowley said: ‘It’s great when a manager has that confidence in his team.

‘Certainly for Ian, he’s had two promotions in two seasons, so he won’t be short of belief in himself.