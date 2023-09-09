Watch more videos on Shots!

Norris was the man in the firing line last term, as Sheffield Wednesday incredibly overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit to defeat Peterborough 5-1 before making the League One play-off final on penalties.

The four-goal deficit was one which had never been bridged before, with Norris floored in his final game on loan with the Posh.

Norris feels it’s an experience he has grown from, however, with no lasting confidence issues - something borne out by his impressive start at Pompey.

He said: ‘It was an abrupt end to the season and we didn’t think it’d go like that.

‘So, yes, you have to take it for what it is.

‘You have learn from it, because if you’re not constantly learning and improving than you’re not going to better.’

Pompey keeper Will Norris has bounced back from play-off agony at Fratton Park this season.

Norris explained how following up the agony of the dramatic play-off defeat with sealing a move to Pompey from Burnley, proved to a useful part of the healing process in itself.

The 30-year-old was the first player through the door this summer - kickstarting a frenetic period of transfer activity, culminating in 14 new faces arriving.

The move accelerating while Norris was holiday gave the keeper an exciting focus, as a move to a club he’s always admired gathered pace.

‘Then, though, you have to get straight back to it.

‘The season is going to come rolling around and you have to be ready again.

‘I was pretty much first through the door here, I had to come back off holiday to sign.

‘So there was the excitement of what the manager pitched to me which followed and the size of the club.

‘I know about Portsmouth and growing up they were in the big time.