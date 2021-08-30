John Marquis and his Pompey team-mates are struggling for goals. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Similarly, time is running out on John Marquis remaining a first-team starter – and George Hirst’s life as an eternal substitute.

After 268 minutes without netting, change in the Blues’ attacking areas is essential.

Pompey presently boast five joint-top scorers, each with one to their name, demonstrating that sharing goals around is not always a positive.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marquis has been Danny Cowley’s automatic striking selection, yet perseverance and patience can last only so long.

With eight goals in his last 37 appearances, the £1m man’s disappointing return long predates Cowley’s Fratton Park arrival.

Kenny Jackett was previously blamed for not getting the best out of the striker he purchased from Doncaster in July 2019.

Well, his Blues managerial replacement has subsequently eked just four goals from 14 outings out of the 29-year-old.

If Marquis’ position is not already under intense scrutiny, it should be. Particularly considering the presence of Hirst.

Rather harshly, there will be those supporters to have already judged the Leicester loanee on a total of 57 minutes of League One action for Pompey.

Yet Hirst requires more first-team opportunities to demonstrate his ability, rather than brief cameos from the bench.

With Marquis continuing to struggle, there must come a time when Cowley puts his trust in the former England youth international.

After all, Marquis has been granted 103 games during his second Pompey spell to showcase his talents, producing 32 goals.

In the meantime, Cowley is hoping to add a striker to a squad which appears to be ready to lose Ellis Harrison ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Out of contract next summer and one of the higher earners, Harrison has long been pencilled in for an exit under Cowley, with a reasonable amount of interest elsewhere.

Certainly his anticipated departure will help balance a potential new striking arrival to put pressure on Marquis and Hirst.

Meanwhile, Cowley is hoping an increased ammunition supply can be provided by Arsenal loan recruit Miguel Azeez.

The attacking midfielder is earmarked for a number 10 role, a prospect which no doubt has the strikers in Pompey’s squad licking their lips in anticipation of.

Indeed, the England under-20 international represents a natural fit for a position which predecessor Jackett long struggled to fill.

Perhaps his entrance may signal a reprieve for Marquis, maybe it will offer a fresh scoring dynamism with Hirst or the possible new striking addition.

Regardless, the clock is ticking. Something up front needs to change.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.