He’s the swaggering goal-scoring winger who transformed into a cultured centre-half, the transfer-listed League Two player who progressed to reach more than a century of Championship starts.

Not overlooking the wise-cracking dressing-room joker and Chaplin Chaplin sidekick who helped captain Luton to within two matches of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet the 31-year-old is adamant his destiny has long been plotted in terms of an emotional Pompey return.

It has been more than five years since he departed the south coast for Wigan in May 2018 following 94 games, 21 goals and the League Two title.

And while injury deprives the Bristol City man of featuring in Saturday’s Fratton Park friendly, Naismith is convinced his fate remains fixed.

He told The News: ‘Pompey is one club where I know I’ll go back at some stage – and my missus always says it too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Whether as a player, manager or coach, I know my time at Pompey isn’t done.

Kal Naismith celebrates with Gareth Evans after scoring the winner against Plymouth in League One in November 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I loved Wigan, it was a great club, but Pompey is special. I want to go back at some point, I have something in my head about it. It may not happen, but a lot of stuff I think about and visualise.

‘I feel I was a big part of them getting promoted from League Two and, at some point, I will get another promotion in them, whether as a coach or player. I would like it to be a player – I will be back at some point.

‘It’s not even finishing my career and coming back when I’m done. They will get the Kal Naismith that has played for Luton, the Kal Naismith who plays for Bristol City, who’s older now, a leader, albeit in a different playing position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Not including my current club, Pompey is more special than the others. My partner loved it, it’s where we moved in together, our first house was in Locks Heath, she got pregnant, had our first son Bran there, I won League Two.

Kal Naismith (centre) and Pompey's League Two title-winning squad on a post-season trip to Marbella in May 2017, paid for by chairman Iain McInnes. Picture: Kal Naismith/Instagram

‘Since then they've not achieved what I thought they could have with me and that group of players there, I would love to do that.

‘I just believe it’s not done. One day.’

Naismith’s Pompey association began in May 2015 when captured from Accrington for an undisclosed fee, thereby becoming the second signing of the Paul Cook era.

Following a tough maiden Fratton Park campaign which saw him handed just 10 starts and loaned to League Two rivals Hartlepool, the Scot found himself transfer-listed.

Kal Naismith made 94 appearances and scored 21 goals during three seasons at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, ahead of the 2016-17 season, he wasn’t allocated a dressing-room spot, was banished to the Blues’ under-18s under Mark Kelly and Mikey Harris, and barred from eating and socialising with first-team players around the training ground.

Ironically, it was a pre-season fixture at Bristol City which would mark his reintegration, earning a shock recall the night before the Blues’ final friendly.

Naismith was subsequently handed a three-minute cameo off the bench at left-back in the July 2016 fixture, a low-key goalless draw which marked the debut of new signing David Forde.

Nonetheless, it signalled the end of his agonising exile.

Within 10 months, the former Rangers man finished as Pompey’s 15-goal top scorer as they claimed the League Two title on an emotional Fratton Park day against Cheltenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues’ attacking inspiration scored eight times in his final 13 appearances of that campaign, while also won the penalty for Gareth Evans’ opening goal in their promotion-clinching victory at Notts County.

Kal Naismith reunited with Paul Cook at Wigan and it was during his DW Stadium time that he made his debut as a centre-half. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

He added: ‘That was the hardest season of my life – and the most rewarding with winning the league. It brought it all together. I became a better player, a better person, mentally tougher.

‘I feel I can deal with anything in life now, not just football. Pompey was character building, and what a six months from January 2017 to take the League Two title!

‘Maybe it’s me being egotistical, but I just feel I can go back there and achieve something again. Not now, I’m loving it at Bristol City, but one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I used to love that drive on match days more than anywhere else, that was incredible, it was the best thing ever.

‘I’d get up early, put the suit on with the blue shirt, then drive to the Garage Lounge in Southsea and have my porridge, toast and eggs, with a coffee. Mind you, parking was in the tightest street ever.

‘Then I’d drive to the stadium, everyone would be getting off the train and walking in front of your car, you could see the fans right in front of you, banging on your bonnet, wishing you luck.

‘What a build-up that was, it was amazing, so special.

‘It’s even better when you know you’re starting at Fratton Park, that was the best. Before the game they’d play that tune (Mike Oldfield), the fans clapping along. How I would love to go back and do all that again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I used to think that off the pitch it was a bit boring at Pompey, most of the lads had families, but, because I was young, I didn’t see it, I really didn’t understand how beautiful the place is.

‘Now I love sitting in a coffee shop all day. I want to go back with my kids, it will be an amazing place for them, wonderful seeing that seafront.

‘Every club I’ve been at I have absolutely loved, but I always say I think I’ll go back to Pompey. Not yet. Whenever that may be.’

Naismith’s Fratton Park exit had long been inevitable – and the destination also predictable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former manager Cook had spent the 2017-18 campaign attempting to lure the winger to Wigan, eager for a reunion.

While the Blues had no intention of doing business with the man who walked out on them weeks after capturing the League Two title, the player himself had become sufficiently interested.

The Latics were rebuffed in two transfer windows, yet, having turned down a new Pompey deal, Naismith was able to leave as a free agent in May 2018 – after three years on the south coast.

The switch introduced him to the Championship, where he still remains, while his time at the DW Stadium signalled a surprise change of playing position which has also stuck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m a centre-half now, I have been totally transformed, I’m not the same player,’ said Naismith.

‘When I was on the wing at Pompey, I liked to stay light, it helped with my speed, but I have massively built up muscle since becoming a centre-half.

‘I’m also a different personality, not that stupid little kid that wants to laugh and joke all the time.

‘On the wing I felt I could have been a half-decent Championship winger, but, when I went to centre-half, I naturally believed it was made for me. A left-footed, left-sided central defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In my career I hate losing, even in training with small-sided games, and, as a winger, I would always drift back and protect the goal by blocking shots because I hate getting beaten. I just loved doing all that and starting attacks.

‘I still have that swagger, I am not a traditional centre-half, I take chances, I’m very relaxed on the ball. I'm a ball-playing defender.

‘It started when I couldn’t get into Wigan’s team and then one day played against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds. I’d get the ball on the wing and there would be seven players on me, the likes of Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips.

‘I thought “Wow, this is hard in the Championship”. It was non-stop and I was feeling the pace of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Then our left-back Antonee Robinson became injured, so I moved there for a while and suddenly having the game in front of me felt so natural, so easy. It felt good.

‘I was still 100 per cent a winger, though. Then, ahead of a match at Nottingham Forest, we had a few centre-halves injured and another suspended. The only options were me, who had played left-back, and Lee Evans, our holding midfielder.

‘The day before the game, first-team coach Anthony Barry asked my thoughts about playing at centre-half. Apparently the gaffer was thinking about it. Well, I’d play anywhere – even in goal for Pompey – so I agreed.

‘I ended up playing really, really well at centre-half, loved it, but Nathan Jones at Luton would end up being the biggest influence on my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I joined Luton as cover for the left side, either left midfielder or left-back. I ended up playing left wing-back at Chelsea in the FA Cup in January 2021.

‘They had seen me at centre-half a lot in training, purely because I kept saying that it was my best position! Then the manager played me there one game and it stuck.

‘I had to put on a bit of size and a bit of muscle, if I had done that on the wing I’d have been slower than I used to be.

‘Then Nathan Jones pulled me in one day and said “I think you can be a top, top level centre-half. That’s what I want you to focus on”.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naismith made 45 appearances and scored three times as Luton finished sixth in the Championship in 2021-22 under Jones.

It earned them a play-off semi-final against Huddersfield, only to lose 2-1 on aggregate, with the ex-Pompey man starting both matches.

He subsequently turned down the offer of a new Hatters contract to sign for Bristol City on a three-year deal in May 2022, having totalled 68 appearances and four goals at Kenilworth Road.

It turned out to be a frustrating first season with the Robins, injury restricting Naismith to 30 outings as Nigel Pearson’s side finished 14th in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Luton? Just 12 months following his departure, they won promotion to the Premier League through play-off final victory over Coventry.

He added: ‘I watched Luton reach the Premier League on TV.

‘My time there ended on bad terms, the chief executive claimed he didn’t know I was leaving, saying “It’s a surprise to us that Naismith’s going to Bristol City”.

‘How can it be a surprise? I have been on the phone to the club every single day, not him personally mind, I spoke to the manager.

‘When I first joined, I had signed an 18-month deal and did really well for six months. It was a case of “You’re better than we thought, do you want a new deal in the summer?”. My response was “Let’s get it sorted”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So I kept asking my agent how it was progressing – yet he had heard nothing. It went on a bit long.

‘I scored the winner in a 3-2 win over Bournemouth in January 2022 and a week later the offer was there. It was now February and my contract ended in June.

‘I was in the form of my life and decided to see what was out there. I was now classed as one of the better Championship centre-halves, so I’m going to wait and see.

‘The manager (Jones) was brilliant with me, I still played every game, and we reached the play-offs against Huddersfield. After that, Bristol City felt the right place for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My whole decision was based on kind of getting into the Premier League. I’ve not long left a club which has now got there, but I’m still very positive about my decision.

‘I love it at Bristol City, it’s an amazing club, full of good lads all working hard, and fantastic support. In my time, this club will get to the Premier League, I know we will, I just have that feeling. I’m still very comfortable with my decision.