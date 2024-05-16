With two games to go, Pompey had secured the League One title and achieved promotion up to the Championship. The Blues ended on 28 wins from their 46 matches with 97 points accumulated .

But how were their strengths and weaknesses assessed by football experts? Whoscored.com examines ten characteristics Pompey exhibited throughout the season and ahead of next season’s Championship campaign, there are two areas that John Mousinho will hope to improve upon if the club wishes to avoid an immediate relegation battle.