Portsmouth's 'strengths and weaknesses' during League One title-winning season identified by data experts

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 16th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 19:39 BST

Pompey racked up 97 points on their way to securing the League One title

With two games to go, Pompey had secured the League One title and achieved promotion up to the Championship. The Blues ended on 28 wins from their 46 matches with 97 points accumulated .

But how were their strengths and weaknesses assessed by football experts? Whoscored.com examines ten characteristics Pompey exhibited throughout the season and ahead of next season’s Championship campaign, there are two areas that John Mousinho will hope to improve upon if the club wishes to avoid an immediate relegation battle.

This is how the football experts have ranked Pompey’s 2023/24 title-winning season...

How the football experts have judged Pompey's title-winning season.

1. Pompey's strengths and weaknesses

How the football experts have judged Pompey's title-winning season.

Photo Sales
Whoscored.com rating: Very Strong

2. Creating chance through individual skill

Whoscored.com rating: Very Strong Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Whoscored.com rating: Very Strong

3. Defending set pieces

Whoscored.com rating: Very Strong

Photo Sales
Whoscored.com rating: Strong

4. Coming back from losing positions

Whoscored.com rating: Strong

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:The BluesPortsmouthLeague OneData expertsPromotion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.