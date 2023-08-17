News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Portsmouth’s strongest starting XI according to football data experts - gallery

Pompey’s most valuable starting XI for the 2023/24 season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 17th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

Portsmouth have gotten off to a strong start in their 2023/24 League One campaign, banking seven points from a possible nine so far. After two wins and a draw, Pompey currently sit fourth in the table, with six goals scored and only one conceded.

Their latest result saw them edge out Exeter City in a narrow 1-0 win, but prior to that they enjoyed a 4-0 thrashing over Leyton Orient, following on from their opening day 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers.

John Mousinho is also enjoying quite a fruitful transfer window, having brought in the likes of Will Norris, Gavin Whyte, and Regan Poole. With a decently stacked squad, the manager has a number of players to choose from but what is his strongest starting 11? According to Transfermarkt, here’s Portsmouth’s most valuable XI.

Transfermarkt value: €350,000 / £302,000

1. GK — Will Norris

Transfermarkt value: €350,000 / £302,000

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: €450,000 / £389,000

2. RB — Regan Poole

Transfermarkt value: €450,000 / £389,000 Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: €400,000 / £346,000

3. CB — Sean Raggett

Transfermarkt value: €400,000 / £346,000

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: €1 million / £865,000

4. CB — Ryley Towler

Transfermarkt value: €1 million / £865,000 Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyLeague OneJohn Mousinho