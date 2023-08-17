Portsmouth’s strongest starting XI according to football data experts - gallery
Pompey’s most valuable starting XI for the 2023/24 season.
Portsmouth have gotten off to a strong start in their 2023/24 League One campaign, banking seven points from a possible nine so far. After two wins and a draw, Pompey currently sit fourth in the table, with six goals scored and only one conceded.
Their latest result saw them edge out Exeter City in a narrow 1-0 win, but prior to that they enjoyed a 4-0 thrashing over Leyton Orient, following on from their opening day 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers.
John Mousinho is also enjoying quite a fruitful transfer window, having brought in the likes of Will Norris, Gavin Whyte, and Regan Poole. With a decently stacked squad, the manager has a number of players to choose from but what is his strongest starting 11? According to Transfermarkt, here’s Portsmouth’s most valuable XI.