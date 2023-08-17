Portsmouth have gotten off to a strong start in their 2023/24 League One campaign, banking seven points from a possible nine so far. After two wins and a draw, Pompey currently sit fourth in the table, with six goals scored and only one conceded.

Their latest result saw them edge out Exeter City in a narrow 1-0 win, but prior to that they enjoyed a 4-0 thrashing over Leyton Orient, following on from their opening day 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers.

John Mousinho is also enjoying quite a fruitful transfer window, having brought in the likes of Will Norris, Gavin Whyte, and Regan Poole. With a decently stacked squad, the manager has a number of players to choose from but what is his strongest starting 11? According to Transfermarkt, here’s Portsmouth’s most valuable XI.

1 . GK — Will Norris Transfermarkt value: €350,000 / £302,000

2 . RB — Regan Poole Transfermarkt value: €450,000 / £389,000

3 . CB — Sean Raggett Transfermarkt value: €400,000 / £346,000