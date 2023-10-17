4 . Centre-back 1: Regan Poole

Pompey fans - if they didn't know already - were told as soon as Poole put pen to paper on his Fratton Park contract in the summer that they had just signed a player with proven quality that this level. That can put a lot of pressure on a player, especially when a move to the Championship was being touted well before the Blues completed their transfer coup for the former Lincoln man. Since then, Poole has been immense for the Blues and has lived up to his billing. His stand-out form at the back has made him an instant favourite with the Fratton Park. It's also impressed Wales boss Robert Page, who handed the centre-back his international debut last week. Photo: Jason Brown