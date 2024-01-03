Portsmouth are still holding on at the top of League One , but how do they compare to their rivals when it comes to their attendance percentage? It has been an impressive season from John Mousinho 's men so far, currently sitting top and two points clear of Bolton , albeit they have played a game more.

The important part is that Pompey are four points clear of Peterborough United in third place, and the promotion bid is very much on course. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the attendance percentage for each League One team, which is calculated by taking each team's average home attendance and working out what percentage that average is from the total capacity of that team's stadium. Take a look below to see where Portsmouth rank.