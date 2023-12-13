How have Pompey fared at home compared to the rest of the league?

After their loss to Blackpool last month, Portsmouth have bounced back with three consecutive victories to keep their lead at the top of the League One table.

With a six-point lead and four games to go before the new year rolls in, it's highly likely Pompey will enter 2024 at the top of the tree. They've tallied 45 points so far this season, but how does their home record look?