Yet he has still to hear from the midfielder or representatives ahead of his July 1 contract expiry.

John Mousinho’s squad were back in training at their Hilsea base on Monday following their summer break.

With the opening two days involving medical and physical testing, followed by Wednesday’s scheduled day off, it won’t be until Thursday before full training gets underway.

In theory, Mingi could attend that session, being still under contract and with a three-year deal on the table.

Certainly nobody at Fratton Park is expecting the 22-year-old to turn up on Thursday, having so far failed to communicate with club hierarchy since the end of last season.

Nonetheless, Cullen insists that, while still contract to Pompey, Mingi is still welcome to train with the team.

He told The News: ‘We have a contract on the table for Jay, but he has not given us a decision.

Jay Mingi will be out of contract at Pompey on July 1 - although the Blues are entitled to compensation from his next club. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘His current deal expires on July 1 and, should he make the decision to move to another club, we are entitled to compensation.

‘That will be the same for any player under the age of 24 and, if we can’t reach an agreement with that other club, then it will have to go to a tribunal.

‘Technically because there is an offer on the table, Jay can come back into pre-season this week. Whether he chooses to do that or not is the player’s decision.

‘But, from the club perspective, we continue to hold the compensation rights.

‘I’m not going to disclose our valuation of Jay as that is commercially confidential and, by disclosing that, we would obviously compromise ourselves at a tribunal.’

Mingi has made 29 appearances and scored once since joining Pompey on a free transfer from Charlton in September 2021.

However, he has managed just 16 minutes since December 17, after suffering a serious knee injury and then struggling to break back into the Blues’ squad upon his return.

